Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will honor Kobe Bryant in Super Bowl halftime show
The Super Bowl LIV halftime show promises more songs than ever, more dancers on stage than ever, and a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
During a Miami press conference Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira discussed some of what they have planned for Sunday’s 12-minute performance, during what is officially known as the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.
Lopez said there will be a “heartfelt” moment when someone asked whether she would be honoring Bryant, who died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira added. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”
Michael Strahan talks tensions with Kelly RipaMichael Strahan wants to make it perfectly clear how he feels about Kelly Ripa.
“I don’t hate her. I do respect her for what she can do at her job,” he told the New York Times Magazine in a recently published interview. “I cannot say enough about how good she is at her job.”
Not that there weren’t tensions.
Strahan famously left their daytime talk show “Live! with Kelly and Michael” in 2016 for a gig with “Good Morning America.” Ripa complained she was the last to know about his planned departure.
Now the former NFL player turned TV host is talking a bit about what he joked was an “experience.”
“I learned so much from Kelly, so much from Michael Gelman (the show’s longtime executive producer),” Strahan said. “When it was time to go, it was time to go. Certain things that were going on behind the scenes just caught up.”
Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys present $20,000 scholarship to Texas teen
Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys are lending support to a Texas teenager who was told that he won’t get to walk at graduation if he doesn’t cut his dreadlocks.
The singer presented DeAndre Arnold with a check for $20,000 to go toward his college education when he appeared on “The Ellen Show” Wednesday.
“I’m super proud of you for doing what you know is right,” Keys said. “I know the school needs to do the right thing.”
Arnold, 18, is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, east of Houston, but he hasn’t been to school for several days. Just before the start of winter break in December, the Barbers Hill Independent School District, which Arnold’s high school is a part of, told his family that if he didn’t cut his dreadlocks he would be barred from walking at graduation.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.