Pink responds to criticism over her kids running through Holocaust memorial
Pink had some strong words for those trying to mom-shame her after a photo she posted on Instagram on Sunday elicited some critical comments.
In the image, it appears that her daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2, are running through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.
“Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink,” one person wrote.
Pink responded with a caption which began “Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour.”
“And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” the singer wrote. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”
Scarlett Johansson clarifies her remarks about acting
Scarlett Johansson reignited debate about Hollywood actors playing characters of other races, genders and sexual orientations after saying she should be allowed to play “any person, or any tree, or any animal.”
The comments came in an interview with As If magazine, where the actress addressed previous criticism she’s faced for accepting offers to play minority characters. In the interview, Johansson said she doesn’t think political correctness should determine what roles she can play.
Johansson’s comments sparked widespread criticism on social media about privilege and appropriation.
Johansson clarified her comments in a statement to CNN on Sunday, saying they were taken out of context.
“I recognize that in reality, there is a wide spread discrepancy amongst my industry that favors Caucasian, cis gendered actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to,” she said. “I continue to support, and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included.”
Kelly Clarkson has an idea for Taylor Swift’s Scooter Braun feud
Grammy-winning singer and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson has weighed in on Taylor Swift’s business drama with celebrity manager Scooter Braun.
Swift recently went public with the fact that she was upset Braun had acquired her former record label, Big Machine Label Group.
Clarkson tweeted over the weekend that Swift “should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions.”
“I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” Clarkson tweeted.
