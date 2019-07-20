Trump says Melania put A$AP Rocky’s plight on his radar
President Donald Trump said Friday that first lady Melania Trump alerted him to theSwedish arrest of rapper A$AP Rocky
when he was asked about reports that his administration is helping to resolve the matterand Kim Kardashian West’s
involvement.
“A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden. Sweden is a great country, and they’re friends of mine,” Trump said when asked about the situation, adding that his administration has “already started” talking with the country.
The 30-year-old rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — has been detained since July 3, following a confrontation in the Swedish capital where he faces accusations of serious assault, CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen reported.
The prosecution has until July 25 to “complete the investigation,” into a brawl that broke out on June 30, which A$AP Rocky is suspected of being involved in.
The president said he personally does not know A$AP Rocky but the rapper has “tremendous support” from African-Americans and “from everybody in this country, because we all are one.”
Storm Area 51 creator: I don’t want anyone to get hurt
The man behind the viral “Storm Area 51” event says he doesn’t want anyone to get hurt and hopes his fellow alien enthusiasts visit the area in peace this September.
Matty Roberts created the event after watching a Joe Rogan podcast which spotlighted Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar.
“It started out as a pure stroke of imagination, something funny, something cool, but I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” said Roberts from his Bakersfield, Ca home.
As of Thursday night, 1.7 million people have expressed interest in attending the event which calls for people to storm the highly protected and isolated military installation.
Lethal force can be used on those who chose to ignore the signs and trespass on the property in the middle of the Nevada desert.
“I’m kind of worried about that,” said Roberts.
‘Titans’ production shut down after crew member’s death
Production on the set of the DC Universe series “Titans” was shut down for two days after the death of its special effects coordinator.
According to a statement provided to CNN from the show’s executive producers, Warner Bros. Television and Group and DC Universe, Warren Appleby died Thursday “after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot.”
“Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures,” the statement read.
Appleby also served as special effects coordinator for the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.”
— From wire reports