Elton John defends Ellen DeGeneres’ friendship with George W. Bush
Elton John doesn’t have an issue with Ellen DeGeneres being friends with former President George W. Bush.
“I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she said,” the iconic singer told NPR during an interview to promote his new memoir, titled “Me.”
There was a bit of an uproar when DeGeneres and Bush were spotted — accompanied by Bush’s wife Laura and DeGeneres’ wife, actress Portia de Rossi — in a stadium suite enjoying the Cowboys taking on the Green Bay Packers in Dallas.
John said “George Bush has made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes. Ellen DeGeneres has made a lot of mistakes.”
“People need to come together (...) They need to respect people’s view on life,” he added. “Except when it’s heresy, and I don’t think George Bush is that kind of guy.”
Robert Downey Jr. talks to the animals in first ‘Doolittle’ trailer
Robert Downey Jr. is the doctor who can talk to the animals in the first look at his next movie, “Doolittle.”
The film, by Universal Pictures, is a reimagining of the classic story about a man who embarks on a dangerous voyage to save the young Queen of England.
“We have no choice but to embark on this perilous journey,” he says in the first trailer for the film.
Set to a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” Downey Jr. encounters a hungry tiger who calls him “lunch,” an emotional gorilla, an ostrich, an octopus and more.
The film also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer and Kumail Nanjiani.
It’s Downey Jr.’s first big project following “Avengers: Endgame.”
‘Serial Stowaway’ held without bail after latest arrest at O’Hare
“Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman was ordered held without bail after being arrested again at O’Hare International Airport.
Hartman appeared in court Sunday on her latest criminal trespassing charge, and she was ordered held without bail for violating her previous bail bond.
Hartman has been arrested by Chicago Police at least eight times.
In the most recent incident on Friday night, police said the 67-year-old was found at Terminal 1, Checkpoint 2 at the airport and was seen attempting to pass through security without a boarding pass or identification.
Among other incidents, Hartman was sentenced to 18 months of probation in March after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.
Hartman told a Cook County judge in March that she apologizes to the airport and for “causing problems for them.”
— From wire reports