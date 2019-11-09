With a combined age of 211 years, one couple in Austin, Texas, has been named the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105.
The Hendersons have a love story that has quite literally stood the test of time. On Dec. 15, they will celebrate 80 years of marriage.
The two met in class at The University of Texas in 1934. Charlotte was studying to become a teacher, while John was a guard for the football team.
They married in 1939 during the Great Depression and spent just $7 on the hotel room for their honeymoon.
In fact, John is also the oldest living former UT football player. For the past 84 years, he’s held a tradition of attending at least one Longhorn football game each year.
Both are still very healthy, and John exercises every day. Ten years ago, the two moved into the Longhorn Village, a senior living community associated with a University of Texas alumni group.
Drake is going into business with a Canadian cannabis firmThe burgeoning North American cannabis industry — and, notably, the booming hemp-derived CBD sector — has become a red-carpet-like affair with celebrities and athletes signing on to pitch one brand or another.
On Thursday, Aubrey Drake Graham, best known as hip-hop artist Drake, partnered with Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth to launch the More Life Growth Company cannabis producer in Graham’s hometown of Toronto.
Drake joins a surging wave of celebrities who have aligned themselves with the cannabis industry by selling products, joining corporate boards, or, in this case, creating a joint venture business.
That list includes Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Montel Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Martha Stewart, Tony Hawk, Gweneth Paltrow, and Whoopi Goldberg.
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry show us they are still ‘Friends’
Chandler and Monica are still together. “Friends” stars Courteney Cox reunited with her former co-star Matthew Perry on Thursday and posted a cute picture of herself with her TV husband.
“Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!” Cox captioned the shot.
“Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” she added, using one of Chandler Bing’s catch phrases.
The duo’s “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston, new to Instagram, left a comment on the snap.
All six former “Friends” got together for a pic last month that Aniston posted in her Instagram debut. Aniston had later revealed on Howard Stern’s Sirius Satellite show that the crew all met for dinner at Cox’s house, where they laughed and reminisced about their time on the show.
— From wire reports