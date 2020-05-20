NASA names space telescope in honor of agency’s first chief astronomer
An upcoming NASA telescope has been named the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in honor of the agency’s first chief of astronomy. The telescope, which is currently in development and expected to launch in the mid-2020s, was formerly known as WFIRST, or the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope.
The announcement was made by NASA on Wednesday.
“It is because of Nancy Grace Roman’s leadership and vision that NASA became a pioneer in astrophysics and launched Hubble, the world’s most powerful and productive space telescope,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. “I can think of no better name for WFIRST, which will be the successor to NASA’s Hubble and Webb Telescopes.”
The pioneering astronomer died in 2018, but her legacy continues to inspire young astronomers and will live on with this mission of a next-generation telescope. The telescope has been designed to tackle the unsolved mysteries of our universe, like dark energy and dark matter. These two mysterious elements comprise the majority of the universe, but they’re only known by their effects on observable matter.
Tiffany Trump graduates from law schoolPresident Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted his congratulations to Tiffany Trump, the fourth of his five children, in support of her graduation from law school. Tiffany Trump took part in virtual commencement ceremonies, along with the rest of the class of 2020, from Georgetown Law School on Saturday.
“Great student, great school,” tweeted the President. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you, Tiff!” A White House official told CNN Trump has invited his daughter to the White House Wednesday to congratulate her in person.
Sia reveals she adopted teen boys who were aging out of foster careThe singer who doesn’t like to show the world her face is giving us a glimpse of her heart.
In an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” which aired on Tuesday, Sia shared that she grew her family last year.
“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said. “They were both 18.”
The singer explained that the 19-year-olds were aging out of the foster care system and expressed her love for her new sons.
She also said they are both struggling with being quarantined in the midst of the worldwide pandemic.
“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” Sia said. “But they’re both doing things that are like really good for them right now. That are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.