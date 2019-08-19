Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie “Hobbs & Shaw” is in theaters now, but it’s another partnership that he’s most excited about.
The actor announced on Monday that he has married longtime love Lauren Hashian.
Johnson posted a picture on his official Instagram account showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii.
“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikai (blessed),” the caption read.
The star tagged his new wife in the photo as well as his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, who heads up the production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.
Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, are the parents of two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.
The international film star reportedly met the singer/songwriter/producer in 2006 and the couple started dating in 2007, following his divorce from Garcia.
President Obama’s high school basketball jersey nets $120,000 at auction
President Barack Obama’s game-worn high school basketball jersey went up for auction in Dallas over the weekend.
The winning bid: $120,000, by a buyer who wanted to remain anonymous.
Obama wore the jersey during his senior year at Punahou School in Honolulu as a member of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys’ varsity basketball team.
Obama is a well-known hoops fan, and he was known to host pickup games while in office. He’s sat courtside at a number of NBA games, and he was even in attendance when Duke University phenom Zion Williamson’s shoe burst during a game against the University of North Carolina in February.
The jersey might have been discarded if not for fellow Punahou alum Peter Noble. Noble was three years Obama’s junior and wore the same No. 23 as a member of the junior varsity team.
Neil Young announces new album ‘COLORADO’
Neil Young has announced that he’s releasing a new Crazy Horse album this October, called “COLORADO.”
According to the Neil Young Archives website, the singer will release the first single next month, “Rainbow Of Colors.” Songs on the ten-track album will range in length from around three minutes to more than 13 minutes, Young said in his statement.
The album will also arrive alongside a documentary about the making of the album, titled “Mountaintop Sessions” and directed by C.K. Vollick.
“You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts and all! I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen,” Young wrote about the project.
— From wire reports