J. Michael Mendel, the Emmy-winning producer who worked on ”Rick and Morty” and “The Simpsons,” has died two days short of his 55th birthday.
Adult Swim, the US television network which has broadcast Rick and Morty since its debut in 2013, released a statement on Twitter saying: “All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel.
“He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith stage intervention with son JadenJada Pinkett Smith reveals she and husband Will Smith had to stage an intervention for their son Jaden over his eating habits.
“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada said on the Season 2 premiere of her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.” “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients.”
Jaden has been under stress as he travels with Tyler the Creator on tour and explained that his health took a dip after he attempted to go vegan. He has now been a vegetarian for the past year.
“I was just eating like two meals a day. And maybe one,” Jaden said. “Maybe just that one big meal and then I’m like, ‘Oh, you know I didn’t get around to it.’”
Tom Hanks to receive prestigious award at the Golden Globes
Tom Hanks is set to receive the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday.
“For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria in a statement. “As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”
The Cecil B. DeMille Award is awarded to those the HFPA have recognized as leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. Past honorees include Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams.
Hanks, who starred in “Big,” “Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump” and “Cast Away,” was most recently nominated for his performance in “The Post” at the 2018 Golden Globes.
—From wire reports
He’s also only one of only two actors in history to win back-to-back best actor Academy Awards. He took home his first Oscar in 1994 for his role as AIDS-stricken lawyer Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia,” and the following year, he won for his performance in “Forrest Gump.” He also won Golden Globe Awards for both films.
There’s already chatter of more nominations coming Hanks’ way for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in the upcoming “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Hanks, an eight-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee, will receive his award at the ceremony on Jan. 5.