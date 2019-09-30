Prince Harry takes over National Geographic’s Instagram account
Prince Harry is working on his filters, angles and hashtags as he guest edits National Geographic’s Instagram feed.
For the first photograph posted to the @NatGeo account, the Duke of Sussex contributed one of his own images of Baobab trees in Liwonde National Park, Malawi.
Writing alongside the photograph, Harry explained that he wanted to encourage social media users to post their own images of trees in the local community “to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem” and encourage people to “appreciate the beauty of our surroundings.”
Harry also posted a photo of a strangler fig tree, taken by photographer Peter Essick.
The duke is currently on a 10-day official tour of southern Africa. He and his wife, Meghan, traveled together to South Africa before Harry continued on to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.
Oprah donates $1.15M to help minority students succeed in collegeOprah Winfrey stunned a predominantly-female audience in Charlotte on Saturday by announcing she would donate $1.15 million to help minority students attend and succeed in college.
Winfrey was speaking at the 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon, where the United Negro College Fund was hoping to raise $1 million for North Carolina students.
After the video screen showed that $1.15 million had been raised, Winfrey announced: “So here’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to match that number!” The crowd erupted in cheers, screams of joy and applause.
The donation doubled the total raised to $2.3 million, vastly exceeding the organization’s fundraising goals.
Teacher designs glittery hearing aids on dolls to make deaf students feel representedGenesis Politron is a preschool and kindergarten teacher in Watsonville, California, who works with deaf and hard of hearing students.
While shopping for toys for her class, Politron realized there weren’t any dolls that resembled her students with hearing devices.
So she decided to craft some on her own. Using creativity — and a lot of glitter — the teacher added hearing aids and cochlear implants to the new baby dolls for the school.
“I thought of all of the times that I played with my own dolls as a little girl, and how I’d always reach for the doll that I identified most with. I wanted my students to have the same opportunity, and to be represented in the toys that they play with,” she told CNN.
“No child should ever feel as if they aren’t ‘normal’ or as if they don’t belong. I wanted to allow my students to see themselves in toys for once, to feel accepted.”
Politron said her students were surprised and excited to see the baby dolls — and they have not been put down since.
