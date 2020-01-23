Jim Lehrer, longtime PBS NewsHour anchor, is dead at 85
Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate moderator and former anchor of the “NewsHour” television program, died Thursday. He was 85.
Lehrer’s death was announced by his longtime network home, PBS, where he co-founded the “NewsHour” in 1975.
PBS said Lehrer died “peacefully in his sleep at home.”
Lehrer anchored the “NewsHour,” the flagship newscast on public television in the United States, for 36 years. He retired in 2011.
His successor at the anchor desk, Judy Woodruff, said in a statement Thursday, “I’m heartbroken ... I’ve looked up to him as the standard for fair, probing and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way.”
Actress testifies against mogul Harvey WeinsteinIn emotional testimony with vivid detail, actress Annabella Sciorra said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein barged into her apartment 25 years ago and raped her.
“The Sopranos” actress said the movie mogul raped and sexually assaulted her at her Manhattan apartment in the winter of 1993-1994. She first publicly spoke about the attack in an October 2017 New Yorker story as part of a wave of accusations against him.
She testified Thursday that he entered her residence, chased her around and pinned her to the bed during the alleged attack. She said she tried to run to the bathroom, but “he kept coming at me. “I felt overpowered because he was very big,” Sciorra told jurors.
Sciorra’s testimony came a day after prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements.
— From wire reports
