Ron Burgundy hits six late-night shows in hysterical cross-network promotion
Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman” alter ego Ron Burgundy pulled off a late-night takeover, hitting “Conan,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Late Late Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in one night.
Each appearance by the San Diego “newsman” was different; in one he performed standup, in another he was a ventriloquist.
He wore same turtleneck-and-scarf combo for each appearance.
Ferrell pulled off the stunt to promote the new season of his podcast, “The Ron Burgundy Podcast (an iHeartRadio Original Podcast.) The appearances put an end to a few days of internet speculation about an advertised mystery guest.
Taylor Swift’s lyrics spark speculation of an engagement
When it comes to Taylor Swift’s love story, you need to calm down.
The singer’s love life has always been of interest, especially given her penchant for writing songs about her relationships.
This time around, she’s been pretty private when it comes to her reported boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, but that hasn’t stopped people from trying to read the tea leaves.
In her new Vogue magazine cover story, Swift previews some of the lyrics on her forthcoming album, and one song in particular has folks convinced that she and Alwyn are headed down the aisle.
In the title track, “Lover,” Swift sings, “My heart’s been borrowed, and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”
Get it? Something borrowed, something blue?
Swift also made the lyric the caption on a photo of her in a photo shoot wearing, you guessed it, blue.
Lego celebrates ‘Friends’ 25th anniversary with Central Perk set
We may not be getting a “Friends” reunion anytime soon, but the band is still getting back together.
In honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, Lego is releasing a Central Perk set of the New York coffee shop that served as the hub for the characters.
The set features 1,079 pieces and is “both great for play and display and is sure to grab attention in any room,” according to the company’s press release.
It includes mini-figures of seven characters (Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther), the seating area and furniture pieces.
“Builders can also recreate the stage where Phoebe Buffay performed her songs on guitar (and Ross Geller once played his keyboard), as well as including a brick-built coffee machine, cookie jar with two cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items,” the release says.
The set goes on sale Sept. 1.
