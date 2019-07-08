Cameron Boyce’s last interview paid tribute to his heritage
Cameron Boyce was proud of his family background.
In what was reportedly his last interview, the 20-year-old talked to Haute Living about his diverse heritage which included a grandmother who became one of the symbols of the civil rights movement.
The actor’s grandmother, Jo Ann Allen Boyce, was one of the “Clinton 12,” a group of black students who made history after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education. which ordered Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, to desegregate.
She recently co-authored a book titled “This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality.”
“Her story doesn’t just inspire me ... It hits home with everyone who stops to listen to it,” her grandson told the publication.
The Disney Channel star died in his sleep after a seizure resulting from an ongoing medical condition, a spokesperson for his family told CNN Sunday.
Garth Brooks announces a 7-date dive bar tour
Country singer Garth Brooks may be coming to play at a dive bar near you.
Brooks announced on Facebook that he will be playing a surprise, seven-city dive bar tour, inspired by his new song with Blake Shelton ”Dive Bar,” alongside his current North American tour. He’ll kick it off in a Chicago dive bar on July 15. The singer didn’t reveal which dive bar in Chicago or the other six locations. The remainder of the dates will be announced on July 15, which is the same day “Dive Bar” will be released to Amazon Music.
“Sometimes that’s your church,” Brooks said when talking about his love for dive bars during a Facebook Live. “A church is people who are like you that are searching, and just sometimes need a shoulder to lean on, and that’s what a dive bar is.”
Stevie Wonder announces he’ll be having kidney surgery
Stevie Wonder will be taking a break from music.
The legendary singer-songwriter announced during a concert in London on Saturday that he will be undergoing kidney surgery.
“So what’s gonna happen is this, I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good,” Wonder said. “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up. I’m good. All right?”
The Detroit Free Press reported last Wednesday that Wonder had been battling “a serious but manageable health issue” and has been touring overseas with a medical team.
Wonder learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961.
