Megan Rapinoe is taking her message to ‘do better’ and publishing a book
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe led the U.S. women’s team to victory in this year’s World Cup. Now, she’s got something else to celebrate.
Penguin Press announced Thursday that it will publish a book by the co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team in fall 2020.
“I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same,” Rapinoe told The New York Times.
Off the field, Rapinoe has become a advocate for gender equality and equal pay. In a speech at the team’s victory parade in New York this month, she urged people to do better.
“We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less,” Rapinoe said July 10. “We’ve got to listen more and talk less. We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility. ... it’s our responsibility to make the world a better place.”
‘The Rock’ showed up to lend support to Hawaii protestersDwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in Hawaii Wednesday to support protesters who are trying to stop the construction of a giant telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain.
“I wanted to come here and see our people and stand with them and support them,” Johnson told reporters, CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL reported.
Johnson’s visit came on the 10th day of protests at the base of Mauna Kea to block construction from starting on the Thirty-Meter Telescope on the mountaintop. Native Hawaiian groups say the mountain, which already hosts a number of telescopes, is sacred.
The actor and former wrestler lived in Hawaii as a child, and offered to help with talks between the state and protesters, the affiliate reported.
Selma Blair’s famous friends are supporting her in MS battle
When it comes to living with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair is getting by with a little help from her friends.
The actress is on the cover of this week’s People magazine, in which she talks about the disease and how she’s coping.
The single mom said longtime friends have rallied around her, including her “Cruel Intentions” costar Sarah Michelle Gellar and actress Jaime King.
“It’s the strangest thing that the time that could be the most stressful, I am feeling the most joy,” Blair told the publication. “I think it’s because I’ve learned more than ever that there are people that support me, that love me. I’ve seen people dedicate their time to help me.”
Blair, 47, went public last October with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system. It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. Symptoms include blurred vision, and difficulty with coordination and balance. Blair said she would share more when she is ready.
“For now, I have recovery,” she said.
— From wire reports