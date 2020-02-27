Clive Cussler, prolific author and sea explorer, dead at 88
Clive Cussler, the bestselling author and sea explorer, died on Monday, his family announced in a Facebook post. He was 88.
In the Facebook post, wife Janet Horvath said it had been a privilege to be with the author over the years.
“I want to thank you, his fans and friends for all the support, for all the good times and all the adventures you have shared with him,” she wrote. “He was the kindest, most gentle man I ever met. I have always loved him and always will. I know, his adventures will continue.”
In his lifetime, Cussler was known for his books about underwater shipwreck discoveries — both fiction and nonfiction. He published more than 50 during his career, two of which were later made into movies — “Raise the Titanic,” released in 1980, and “Sahara,” in 2005. His books were published in more than 40 languages in over 100 countries, according to his website. His stories often involved the character Dirk Pitt, a consummate adventurer.
Shark Tank host loses $400,000 in a scam
“Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran lost nearly $400,000 in an elaborate email scam that tricked her staff.
Corcoran said someone acting as her assistant sent an invoice to her bookkeeper earlier this week for a renovation payment. She told People that she had “no reason to be suspicious” about the email because she invests in real estate, so the bookkeeper wired $388,700 to the email address.
The problem was that the email address didn’t belong to her assistant. The scammer imitated her assistant’s email address and misspelled it with one letter. The mistake wasn’t caught until the bookkeeper emailed the assistant’s correct address for a follow-up.
Corcoran said the scammer has “disappeared,” and she acknowledged that she wouldn’t be getting her money back.
“I was upset at first, but then remembered it was only money,” Corcoran told the magazine.
London street named for Freddie Mercury
A suburban London street has been renamed in honor of late musician Freddie Mercury.
The street, now called Freddie Mercury Close, is located in Feltham, west London, which is where Mercury’s family settled after moving from Zanzibar.
However, Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara, did not grow up on that street. The Bulsara family lived nearby at 22 Gladstone Avenue, which is marked with one of the round blue plaques that the UK uses to commemorate places that have historical connections.
The neighborhood, which is close to Heathrow Airport, is also home to a community of Zoroastrians — the faith that Mercury’s family practiced.
Before forming the rock band Queen in 1970, Farrokh Bulsara worked as a baggage handler at the airport.
— From wire reports
