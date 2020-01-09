Oscars will again be host-free this year
The Oscars will once again go forward without a host.
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement on Wednesday in a presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour.
Burke said the decision to repeat “what worked for us last year” was made in concert with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Last year’s ceremony was the first host-free Oscars since 1989.
The 2019 Oscars ceremony had a cloud of uncertainty around it leading up to the announcement it would go forward without a host.
Comedian Kevin Hart had initially been announced as host, but after old tweets resurfaced and a botched apology followed, Hart stepped down from the role.
Whether related to the controversy or the host-free approach, at the end of the day, Oscar ratings improved. Last year’s ceremony rose 12% to 29.6 million viewers, up from an all-time low the year prior.
The Oscars will air February 9 on ABC.
Justin Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease
Justin Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.
Bieber, 25, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote.
Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tarantino: I owe my career to ‘Golden Girls’
Quentin Tarantino wants to thank Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia for being a friend.
The famous director was once an aspiring actor who landed a gig as an Elvis impersonator on the hit comedy sitcom “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.
“One of the jobs I did get, and not because I did a wonderful audition, but simply because they sent my picture in and they said, ‘He’s got it,’ was for an Elvis impersonator on ‘The Golden Girls.’ “ he told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show Wednesday night.
But it turns out that job had a lot to do with his first hit feature film, “Reservoir Dogs.”
“It became a two-part ‘Golden Girls.’ So I got paid residuals for both parts,” shared Tarantino. “It was so popular they put it on a ‘Best of The Golden Girls,’ and I got residuals every time that showed. So I got paid maybe, I don’t know, $650 for the episode, but by the time the residuals were over, three years later, I made like $3,000. And that kept me going during our pre-production time trying to get ‘Reservoir Dogs’ going.”
— From wire reports
