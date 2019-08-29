Alex Trebek is done with chemo, back at work on ‘Jeopardy!’
Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of “Jeopardy!,” five months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
In a new video for “Jeopardy!” viewers, Trebek said his chemotherapy treatments are “over” and he’s “on the mend.”
A spokeswoman for the show confirmed that production of season 36 is now underway.
The new episodes are slated to begin airing on local TV stations on September 9.
“Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” Trebek said in the video.
Trebek initially announced his cancer diagnosis in a video message in March.
Ed Sheeran plans on taking a break
Ed Sheeran has been touring since 2017 and is reportedly planning on taking an extended break. According to The Sun, the singer announced Monday during his final tour date in Ipswich, England, that it would be his last for awhile.
“There is something very bittersweet about it,” Sheeran was quoted as saying. “I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”
He also noted he’d played all around the world to massive crowds during the tour.
“Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America — it’s been a wild one,” Sheeran said. “I was told before I came on that now, at the end of this tour, I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever.”
The Wall Street Journal reported in June that Sheeran was on track to make a record-breaking $750 million off the tour, which would put him ahead of the current record set by U2’s 360° Tour in 2011 which raked in $735 million.
Kirsten Dunst feels ignored by Hollywood
Kirsten Dunst has been in the film industry for decades, but she doesn’t feel very embraced.
Dunst, 37, who was a child actress, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “In Depth with Larry Flick” to promote her new Showtime series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”
Talk turned to how despite appearing in multiple high-profile films including “Interview with the Vampire,” “Spider-Man” and “Jumanji,” Dunst said she doesn’t feel like she’s received her due props.
“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for ‘Fargo,’” Dunst said. “I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from “Bring It On.’”
Dunst has a theory as to why.
“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough,” she said. “But then I do, I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or like, not doing publicity or anything.”
Still, Dunst said, “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”
— From wire reports