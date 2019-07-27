Jennifer Lopez pauses Miami concert to wish A-Rod happy birthday
Jennifer Lopez stopped in the name of love during her concert in Miami.
The singer brought her fiancé, former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, on stage Friday to celebrate his 44th birthday — with a cake and a song.
In a video Lopez posted to her Instagram, the singer is seen her with her twins and Rodriguez’s daughters wishing A-Rod happy birthday.
“Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!,” Lopez wrote.
Lopez celebrated a milestone Wednesday when she turned 50.
Rodriguez paid tribute to her earlier this week by posting a sweet video and message on his Instagram.
The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in May.
This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second.
Lil Wayne backed out of his Florida show; fans want a refund
Lil Wayne caused an uproar among fans Friday when he unexpectedly pulled out of a scheduled show with Blink-182.
The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper said on Twitter that he was too ill to take the stage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.
“Tampa feeling under the weather and Kant Go tonight,” he tweeted. “Promise I’ll make it up to you guys!!”
He canceled just a few hours before the concert was set to begin.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to voice disappointment and demand refunds.
One fan, who goes by Jess R. on Twitter, said she was stuck in traffic on her way to the show. “Feel free to Venmo me my refund,” she added.
Earlier this month, Lil Wayne ended a show in Bristow, Virginia, after about 20 minutes on stage, leading fans to believe he might quit the North American tour.
Boram, 6-year-old S. Korean YouTuber, buys $8M property
A six-year-old South Korean YouTube star with 30 million subscribers has purchased a multimillion dollar, five-story property in Seoul.
Boram bought the $8 million building in the trendy Seoul suburb of Gangnam earlier this year, through the Boram Family company, which was set up by the YouTuber’s parents, according to a public real estate registration document.
Boram has two popular YouTube accounts on which she posts content: a toy review channel with 13.6 million subscribers and a video blog account with 17.6 million subscribers.
In one of her most popular clips, which attracted over 376 million views, Boram makes instant noodles using a plastic toy kitchen and then enthusiastically slurps them down on camera.
— From wire reports