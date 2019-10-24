Tim Ryan ends 2020 presidential campaign
Rep. Tim Ryan dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, ending a campaign that failed to gain any traction in a large field of better-financed and better-known Democrats.
In a video, Ryan also announced that he will instead run for reelection to the House of Representatives.
“I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from the presidential campaign,” Ryan said in the video. “After seven long months of hard work I will be returning home to my family and friends and community in Ohio to run for reelection for my congressional seat.”
Ryan had hoped his candidacy would re-focus Democrats on the needs of working-class Americans in the Midwest, a group of people who largely drifted towards President Donald Trump in 2016. The Ohio Democrat touted himself as a “progressive who knows how to talk to working class people” who hoped to convince once reliably Democratic voters that “ the progressive agenda is what is best for working families.”
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez donate year’s worth of food to Tennessee students
Students at Jacksboro Elementary School will have food to eat for the next year thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
The pair stepped up with a generous donation after being touched by Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brooke Goins emotional Facebook post about having to buy a student food.
On October 2 Goins wrote “Today I cried at work.”
“Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is),” she continued. “Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it.”
A food pantry was formed after her story went viral. Lopez and Rodriguez stepped up.
“When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help,” Lopez wrote in the caption of a video she posted. “We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn’t have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well!”
Twin has twin daughters born on dad’s birthday
A Liberty, Missouri, man is the proud father of twin baby girls. And not only is he also a twin, but his daughters were also born on his birthday.
Kody Johnson and his twin sister Kierstin were born Oct. 16, 1993. Kody married his wife Laken, and she got pregnant this year.
“For some reason as a kid and getting older, I just always wanted twins, but you don’t think that dream is going to come true,” Laken said.
She said she had a feeling she was having twins before an ultrasound confirmed her premonition.
Adalee and Kaelyn Johnson were born Oct. 16, exactly 26 years after their dad and aunt were born.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.