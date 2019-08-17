Family remembers Peter Fonda, star of ‘Easy Rider,’ dead at 79
Actor and director Peter Fonda, who stepped out of his legendary Hollywood father’s shadow to become a counterculture icon with his role in “Easy Rider,” has died. He was 79.
Fonda died of respiratory failure due to lung cancer at his Los Angeles home, his family said in a statement Friday.
“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” the family said. “... In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts.”
As the son of actor Henry Fonda and the brother of actress and activist Jane Fonda, he was a member of the Hollywood powerhouse family.
In a statement, Jane Fonda said she spent her younger brother’s final days with him.
“I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing,” she said.
‘I feel like a hero:’ 9-year-old boy helps deliver baby sister A family in Tampa has a lot to celebrate — a bundle of joy who made a surprise appearance and her 9-year-old brother who helped it happen.
Princess Anntte Brantley’s family says she was born on August 6, weighing 6 lb. 14 oz.
“I see that she’s cute and I think, I think she’s having a good dream,” her big brother, Lindell Lyons, said.
He said while he was eating breakfast and watching tv his mom, Shanelle Brantley, told him to call 911 — she said she had gone into labor.
Lyons called 911, told dispatchers his mom was having a baby and followed their instructions. “I was thinking, trying to remember what they said,” Lyons said.
Jared McYeo, a communications training officer with Tampa Fire Rescue, was on the other end of the call.
“He did a fabulous job. He’s the one that deserves all the credit. He really held his cool, he went and followed the instructions to the letter and helped his mom deliver his baby sister,” McYeo said.
“I feel like a hero,” Lyons added.
Heather Locklear ordered to treatment program for attacking first responders
Actress Heather Locklear pleaded no contest to multiple charges of battery on law enforcement personnel who responded to domestic disturbance calls at her home last year.
The “Melrose Place” star faced eight misdemeanor counts: five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.
Locklear was sentenced to 120 days in jail, but she will only serve the time if she doesn’t complete a residential treatment program, the statement said. She was also placed on three years summary probation.
— From wire reports