Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.
“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner wrote on an image shared to his Instagram story. The snapshot shows the actor in a hospital bed, surrounded by medical professionals.
The late Friday post is the third update Renner shared since being hospitalized. He underwent two surgeries for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day near his Nevada home. The Marvel star was clearing snow from a private driveway when the accident occurred, his publicist previously told CNN.
Bam Margera is recovering from a recent hospitalization for Covid-19.
Margera spoke with his former “Jackass” collaborator Steve-O for an episode of the “Wild Ride” podcast released this week. The two addressed a health scare that Margera experienced last month.
“Basically, I was pronounced dead on December 8,” Margera recalled. “I did not know that I had gnarly Covid and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly falling off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia, as well.”
Steve-O recalled fearing Margera would lose his life.
“I’m just thinking ‘Oh my God. This is it,’” Steve-O said, before joking Bam’s death would have ruined his comedy tour.
Jennifer Shah, a cast member on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for defrauding thousands of victims in a long-running telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and vulnerable.
Judge Sidney Stein ordered the sentence of 78 months, along with five years of supervised release.
Shah — the latest reality figure whose fraud was exposed by their fame-seeking over-the-top lifestyle — had asked for a three-year sentence.
She had faced up to 14 years under the sentencing guidelines.
Shah’s defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement on Friday, stating Shah “deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt.”
“Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just,” the statement said.
