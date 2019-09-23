‘Downton Abbey’ takes box office crown over ‘Ad Astra’ and ‘Rambo’
A group of British aristocrats beat out Brad Pitt as an astronaut and John Rambo at the box office this weekend.
“Downton Abbey,” the film adaptation of the popular British period TV drama, won the weekend with an estimated $31 million opening in North America. “Downton Abbey,” which stars Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith, represents the highest-grossing opening for the NBCUniversal owned Focus Features. It was also a bit of a surprise since the film exceeded industry expectations. The film was projected to make closer to $20 million.
The film was buoyed by a strong fan base and even stronger reviews. “Downton Abbey” has an 85% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Emmys could use a regular home after record-low ratings
After years of bouncing among the major networks like an unwanted house guest, it’s time for the Emmy Awards, coming off another record-setting ratings low, to find a permanent home.
Every other major awards show has one. The Grammys and Tonys play on CBS. The Oscars belong to ABC. And the Golden Globes have become a fixture on NBC, lending credibility to the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. event that it once conspicuously lacked.
The Emmys, however, have long rotated among ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — a “wheel” configuration, designed to create harmony by having the top broadcasters share the industry’s biggest prize.
The Television Academy renewed its broadcast deal last year, ensuring that the awards would continue to rotate among the Big Four through 2026.
Overall, the Emmy audience plummeted by roughly a third off last year’s previous low-water mark on NBC, to a mere 6.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.
The new ‘Frozen 2’ trailer is full of action
Disney released a new trailer for the “Frozen” sequel Monday and it looks suitably frosty — and packed with adventure.
This time around Anna, Queen Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers, which they’ll need to do to save their kingdom from evil.
Along the way they must battle a mysterious storm, massive ocean waves, an array of monsters and other forces that threaten our favorite characters.
Fans have eagerly been awaiting the followup to the smash 2013 animated movie, which raked in more than $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office.
The first trailer for the new movie was released in June, but this new one reveals more of the story.
“Frozen 2” hits theaters Nov. 22.
— From wire reports