Actors Tom Hanks and
Rita Wilson’s sons speaking out after parents’ virus diagnosisTom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s sons have taken to social media to reassure fans that their parents are OK after beingdiagnosed with coronavirus.
Chet Hanks took to Instagram and posted a video telling fans that he had just gotten off the phone with his parents, who are currently in a hospital in Australia.
“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”
Colin Hanks, the eldest son of the couple, tweeted his thanks to fans.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”
Tom Hanks and Wilson were in Australia while Hanks was doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.
Kate Beckinsale posts powerful response to Harvey Weinstein’s prison sentence
Kate Beckinsale posted a powerful response to Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence, calling it a “huge relief.”
Beckinsale shared her own allegations of harassment by Weinstein in 2017. In an Instagram post Wednesday, she recalled the premiere of her Weinstein-produced film “Serendipity” in 2001, when the mood following 9/11 was somber.
Weinstein verbally abused her, Becksinsale said, for wearing a pantsuit to the premiere. The actress said that “the minute the door closed,” Weinstein cursed at her and called her a crude epithet, telling her she “ruined” his event.
“The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say ‘ Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.”
She described him as “livid” and a “bully.”
Gloria Gaynor fights coronavirus by taking her hit song ‘I Will Survive’ to the sink
Since it was released in 1978, “I Will Survive” has been the ultimate breakup anthem, empowering both men and women that despite heartbreak, they will survive. But in the chaos surrounding coronavirus, the song has taken on a different (yet perfectly fitting) purpose with the queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor herself, taking the lead.
With the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands — with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — to combat the disease.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.