Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new predatory sexual assault charges
Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to two new predatory sexual assault charges in a Manhattan criminal court on Monday.
The disgraced media mogul already faced five felony charges: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and his attorneys have said the acts were consensual.
While these are two new charges, prosecutors said that if the judge finds them duplicative of the existing predatory sexual assault charges, then they would want to move forward on the new charges. That would effectively swap out the old predatory sexual assault charges for the new ones.
New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke set a schedule for a briefing on whether or not to drop the old charges.
Weinstein’s trial is now expected to begin January 6. During a scheduling conversation the judge asked him, “do you want to go to trial?”
“Not really, not with this weak case,” he replied.
‘The Rise of Skywalker’ D23 trailer teases Rey going to the dark side
Disney has released a teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which is the final installment of the franchise’s latest trilogy.
The trailer first premiered during Disney’s D23 Expo, and it teases the possibility of the series’ protagonist, Rey, going to the dark side.
The most interesting footage from the trailer is undoubtedly the final shot, which shows a hooded Rey wielding a double-sided red lightsaber. Her hood and red light saber are typically associated with the Sith, which are enemies of the Jedi.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” releases Dec. 20.
Lara Spencer apologizes for mocking Prince George’s interest in ballet
Male dancers protested outside the studio while Lara Spencer formally apologized Monday on “Good Morning America” for her recent comment mocking Prince George’s interest in ballet.
“I screwed up,” Spencer said on air. “The comment I made about dance was stupid and insensitive and I am deeply sorry.”
Controversy arose last week after “GMA” aired a segment that mentioned that the future king of England’s favorite activities include ballet lessons.
“We’ll see how long that lasts,” the GMA co-anchor deadpanned about the 6-year-old’s interest before chuckling.
Viewer response was swift, with even dance legend Debbie Allen offering a video rebuttal on social media that was posted with the hashtag #boysdancetoo.
Spencer offered an apology over the weekend on her official Instagram account.
