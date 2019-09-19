Singer/pianist Kodi Lee wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14Judge Simon Cowell called it one of the best seasons ever
and on Wednesday night, “America’s Got Talent” crowned one of its most popular contestants.
Singer/pianist Kodi Lee, 22, was named the winner of Season 14.
Lee, who is blind and autistic, was hailed throughout the season for his soulful, moving performances and he and his mother Tina jumped for joy when the announcement was made.
“I feel so amazing, unbelievable,” Lee said after host Terry Crews asked him to describe how he was feeling.
Emily Clyburn, civil rights activist and wife to House majority whip, dies at 80
Emily Clyburn, the longtime librarian, civil rights activist and wife to Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American member of Congress, died Thursday morning at the age of 80, the congressman’s office announced.
Emily and Jim, who is now the House majority whip, met in jail after they were arrested for participating in a civil rights demonstration as students at what was then South Carolina State College in 1960. The two got married a little more than a year later, and they were together for 58 years.
Emily Clyburn was well known in South Carolina and was also passionate about her alma mater, helping to raise scholarship funds for students to attend college.
Leaders from both parties mourned her loss on Thursday.
Katy Perry explains why she ended her feud with Taylor SwiftThey did it for their fans.
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift ended their feud — which Perry now calls a “misunderstanding — because of the young girls who look up to them.
The “Small Talk” singer appeared on “Ellen” Wednesday to perform the single and sounded mature while talking about her former rival.
“We have such big groups of people who like to follow us,” Perry said, “and so they kinda started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was really unfortunate.”
Perry continued, “I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people, that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness, and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”
Perry explained that while Swift was on her “Reputation Tour,” she sent her a literal olive branch, then would say hello to Swift and be kind whenever she saw her in public.
The former foes then got together to bake cookies and talk, and decided that since “10 people in the world have as much in common as we do,” that they should get along.
— From staff reports