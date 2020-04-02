Ali Wentworth shares coronavirus diagnosis and says she’s ‘never been sicker’
Ali Wentworth has tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill with tightness in her chest and a high fever.
The actress and wife of “Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, took to Instagram with the news on Wednesday, writing: “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome”
Wentworth is home with Stephanopoulos and their two daughters, but is self-isolating in a separate room.
She called into “GMA” Thursday to say “First of all, thank you for all your well-wishes” and joked, “You know I’m feverish if I’m allowing myself to go on national television with no makeup on.”
Lori Loughlin among defendants moving to dismiss admissions scandal charges
Attorneys for parents in the college admissions scandal case, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, filed a collection of motions to the dismiss charges against them in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday.
One memo filed on behalf of 14 defendants including Loughlin and Giannulli argues that charges should be dismissed because the venue was chosen to “accommodate the government’s venue preferences.”
In another motion, attorneys for Loughlin and her husband say they shouldn’t be charged with honest services fraud because they didn’t knowingly participate in a quid pro quo with the University of Southern California. Attorneys say the couple thought they were making a legitimate donation and had no knowledge the checks they wrote would personally benefit the involved administrators.
Latest Kobe Bryant book release announced by his wife
Vanessa Bryant has announced a new book created by her late husband.
Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash in January in Calabasas, California, had conceived a young adult fantasy series.
His wife recently announced on her verified Instagram account that the second book, titled “The Wizenard Series: Season One,” is out.
“Welcome back to Dren!,” she wrote in the caption of a video showing the new book’s cover. “We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW.”
The new book follows the first in the series release last year, “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.”
Bryant worked with writer Wesley King on his envisioned series which follows the West Bottom Badgers, a basketball team in a poverty-struck neighborhood, who are helped by the expertise and magic of their coach, Professor Wizenard.
— From wire reports
