Original Gerber baby is now a 93-year-old mystery novelist
The original Gerber baby with sparkling eyes and a cherubic face is all grown up — with a full head of white hair and the same contagious smile.
And that iconic baby, Ann Turner Cook, just turned 93 on Wednesday.
“Happy birthday to the OG — that’s Original Gerber — baby, Ann Turner Cook!” the company captioned a picture of her next to a jar with the classic logo.
Cook taught English in Florida and wrote mystery novels after her retirement.
The charcoal sketch of Cook’s angelic face as a four-month-old has adorned jars of baby food for decades. In 1928, Gerber held an advertising campaign looking for the company’s new face. Cook’s neighbor submitted a drawing of her face for the contest and three years later, it became Gerber’s official trademark.
Before the name behind the angelic face was revealed in 1978, popular guesses of the baby’s identity included Humphrey Bogart, Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Seymour.
Coldplay to put touring for album on hold for environmental reasonsColdplay frontman Chris Martin has announced that the band will put plans to tour on hold while the group considers how to make its concerts environmentally friendly.
Ahead of the launch of its new album, “Everyday Life,” Martin said the group wants to take time over the next year or two to consider how future tours can be “sustainable” and also “actively beneficial.”
“How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?” Martin told the BBC.
Speaking from the Jordanian capital Amman, Martin admitted that “the hardest thing is the flying side of things.” The dream, he said, was to have a show with no single-use plastic and for it to be largely solar-powered.
Greta Thunberg has a 19th-century lookalike, and now people think she’s a time traveler
When 16-year-old environment activist Greta Thunberg isn’t busy challenging global leaders to reduce their carbon footprint or mobilizing young people to strike for the climate, she’s...time traveling?
That’s the consensus on social media, at least. Savvy users dug up a 19th-century photo of a girl who looks similar to the 21st-century teen.
“120-year-old photo sparks theories that climate activist & environmental heroine, @GretaThunberg , is, in fact, a ‘time-travel’ who has traveled thru time to save our planet! Wishing her all the best and success in her mission to save the Earth. We can use the help we can get!” one person wrote.
“It is safe to say that @GretaThunberg must have used a solor-powered time machine to time travel,” joked another.
Thunberg’s doppelganger is one of three children in the photo from 1898. Per the University of Washington Libraries’ digital archives, they’re sifting for gold in the Canadian Yukon Territory.
— From wire reports