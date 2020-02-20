Whitney Houston hologram tour is already creeping people out
There was outcry last year when it was announced that a hologram of the late Whitney Houston was set to go on tour. That hasn’t changed now that folks are getting a sneak peek at the show.
“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” is set to kick off Feb. 25 in the UK, and footage of it making the rounds on British TV is eliciting quite the response.
“I’m not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning,” one person tweeted.
The singer, who died in 2012 at the age of 48 after an accidental drowning, is the latest celeb to get the hologram treatment.
Julie Walters reveals she was diagnosed with bowel cancer
British actress Julie Walters has revealed she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018. The “Mamma Mia!” and “Billy Elliot” actress said she was shocked to be diagnosed with stage three of the disease around 18 months ago, but has now been given the all clear.
The experience has led the Academy Award-nominated actress to reevaluate her workload and step back from projects. Walters, 69, told the BBC that she visited her doctor after suffering from a number of symptoms, including indigestion, stomach pain and vomiting.
The experience has “completely changed” her perspective towards acting, she said.
“I feel like the person before the operation is different to this person,” said Walters, adding that she enjoyed stepping back from her intensive workload.
Walters has been nominated for two Academy Awards — for her supporting roles in “Educating Rita” and “Billy Elliot” — and also played Molly Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise.
DA says ex-boyfriend charged with killing Harwick by throwing her over a balcony
An ex-boyfriend of Amie Harwick was charged Wednesday with killing the former sex therapist in her Hollywood Hills apartment by throwing her over a balcony, officials said.
Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary, according to a release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The allegation of lying in wait means he is eligible for the death penalty.
Harwick, the 38-year-old who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found unresponsive beneath a third-story balcony in her home with injuries consistent with a fall early Saturday, according to a statement from the LAPD.
— From wire reports
