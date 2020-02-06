Kirk Douglas, late acclaimed actor, remembered
Kirk Douglas, one of the great Hollywood leading men whose off-screen life was nearly as colorful as his on-screen exploits in movies like “Spartacus” and “Champion,” has died, according to his son, actor Michael Douglas. He was 103.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote on his verified Instagram account. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donating $100M to coronavirus relief efforts
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is dramatically increasing the amount it’s spending to Link_nrmvweyncombat the coronavirus, pledging up to $100 million to help contain the outbreak.
The foundation said in a statement Wednesday that its funds would be used to help find a vaccine for the virus, limit its spread and improve the detection and treatment of patients.
The new donation total includes $10 million the foundation had previously pledged.
Bill and Melinda Gates are known for their work on public health and philanthropy. In 2009, they worked with authorities in China to combat a tuberculosis outbreak in the country, contributing about $33 million to relief efforts.
Janelle Monáe says pescatarian diet caused mercury poisoningJanelle Monáe has talked about how she tries to live a healthy lifestyle, including her diet. Now she says being pescatarian made her ill.
In an interview with The Cut, the singer and actress revealed that she is recovering from mercury poisoning which she attributed to her diet.
“I started feeling my mortality,” Monáe said.
A pescatarian diet resembles a vegetarian diet while allowing for the consumption of fish and seafood.
According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which is a federal public health agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “Some people may be exposed to higher levels of mercury in this form if they have a diet high in fish, shellfish, or marine mammals.”
“The nervous system is very sensitive to mercury. Permanent damage to the brain has been shown to occur from exposure to sufficiently high levels of metallic mercury,” the site states.
— From wire reports
