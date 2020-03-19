Gal Gadot enlists celebrity help for her virus ‘Imagine’ video
Hollywood actor Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends have recorded an uplifting take on John Lennon’s song “Imagine” as they — like millions more around the world — find themselves kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Wonder Woman 1984” star is joined in her Instagram video by fellow screen stars, comedians and singers, among them Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia, Norah Jones and Chris O’Dowd.
“Hey guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I’ve got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot opens by saying. “You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone — doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together.”
Nickelodeon launches new content to help kids during the coronavirus pandemic
Nickelodeon has launched a site filled with (free) tips, ideas, and video content to keep kids busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The channel launched #KidsTogether, which uses popular characters and talent from its shows to address what’s going on across the globe. “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Blue’s Clues & You!,” “Henry Danger,” “Bubble Guppies” and “The Casagrandes” are all featured.
The new content provides “kid-appropriate, kid-directed” information using original short-form videos, downloadable activities and social content. It can all be found on NickHelps.com.
Videos and pictures include SpongeBob practicing social distancing, the Bubble Guppies demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showcasing awesome dance moves to promote physical activity.
There will also be ideas for off-screen activities and games to help families play and learn together while stuck inside.
Howard Stern announces return to the air amid outbreakHoward Stern used his wife Beth Stern’s Instagram to make a major announcement.
On Wednesday, the Sirius Satellite broadcaster said he’d be returning to the air on Monday after the show was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stern’s studio is located in New York City.
Most likely, the broadcast will instead be happening from remote ISDN lines within Stern’s home, along within the separate homes of his co-host, Robin Quivers, writer, sound man, and puppet master Fred Norris, and the show’s executive producer Gary Dell’Abate. The show was pulled off Sirius last Wednesday and has not aired this week.
— From wire reports
