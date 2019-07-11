Denise Nickerson, Violet in ‘Willy Wonka,’ dies at age 62
Actress Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as chatty gum-chewer Violet Beauregarde in 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” has died, according to multiple reports citing a Facebook post from her family.
She was 62.
Her son and daughter-in-law have said Nickerson suffered a stroke last year from which she had been unable to fully recover, according to their public family Facebook page.
CNN has attempted to reach her family.
Nickerson’s last acting credit was in 1978. Prior to her exit from Hollywood, she appeared in “The Brady Bunch” and the cult television series “Dark Shadows.”
Her role in the iconic Roald Dahl adaptation remains her most celebrated work.
In 2011, some of the movie’s key cast members reunited for an episode of “Top Chef: Desserts,” which challenged the contestants to create an edible world of wonder.
The cast reunited again in 2015 on the “Today” show.
At the time, Nickerson joked that doing the role didn’t make her sick of chewing gum, but her dental health caused her to give it up for good.
“When did you give it up?” the interviewer asked.
“When I returned and had 13 cavities,” she said.
Tupac’s letter to Madonna goes to auction, starts at $100KAfter a long legal battle, a letter Tupac Shakur wrote to Madonna will now be auctioned.
The late rapper and the singer had dated prior to his death.
In a three-page handwritten note Shakur sent from prison in 1995, when he was 24 and she was then in her 30s, he wrote about their relationship and expressed regret to Madonna.
“I must apologize to you. Because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. Not because I am evil or because you weren’t worthy but at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black man to properly show affection for an older white woman,” Tupac wrote.
Shakur died the following year.
Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. studio
Firefighters have put out a blaze at the Warner Bros. studio near London, where all eight Harry Potter movies were filmed, after tackling the fire for over 12 hours.
The incident began late on Wednesday evening, with nearby residents seeing smoke rising from the lot. Crews rushed to the site overnight and continued to battle the fire into Thursday afternoon, before it was finally extinguished after 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).
“Hertfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden in Hertfordshire at 11.29 p.m. (6.29 p.m. ET) on Wednesday 10 July,” the council said in a statement.
— From wire reports