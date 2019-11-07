Joe Pesci has a new album coming out
Joe Pesci isn’t just returning to the screen.
The actor, set to appear in the Netflix film “The Irishman,” has a new album coming out after 21 years.
What? You didn’t know Pesci was a singer?
The “Goodfellas” actor actually was a lounge singer before his acting career took off.
His two previous albums were 1968’s “Little Joe Sure Can Sing!” and “Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You,” a 1998 parody based on his character from his hit 1992 comedy “My Cousin Vinny.”
The first single off of Pesci’s “Still Singing” album is reportedly a duet with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Chris Evans and others sound off against CGI casting of James Dean
More than six decades after his death, James Dean has been “cast” in a new film and some people are angry about it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dean will appear in the forthcoming Vietnam-era action drama “Finding Jack.”
Magic City Films, the production company behind the film, announced that it had obtained rights to use Dean’s image from his estate and using CGI technology would include actual footage and photos of Dean in the movie.
The “Rebel Without a Cause” actor died in a car crash at the age of 24 in 1955. Since then, Dean has become an iconic figure and news of his posthumous casting stoked anger among even some of his most famous admirers.
“Captain America” star Chris Evans tweeted on Wednesday “This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso,” Evans wrote. “Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful.”
Actor Elijah Wood, best known for his roles in the “Lord of the Rings” films, agreed. “NOPE,” Wood tweeted. “This shouldn’t be a thing.”
Man pulled from path of train grateful to rescuerThe man at the center of a heart-stopping close call at the Coliseum BART station is speaking out. He fell just inches from an oncoming train only to be saved in the nick of time by a BART employee.
“I remember looking at the train when it was coming, and I just missed my step,” said 33-year-old RayShawn Jackson. One misstep almost cost Jackson his life.
“When I fell I saw the train comin’ and I only had a matter of seconds to get out…I heard everyone yelling ‘There’s a train coming, train train train!’” he said.
BART Supervisor John O’Connor jumped into action.
A video by a passenger posted on Twitter of the two men hugging is a moment that has since gone viral.
“He’s my hero, saved my life, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Jackson said.
— From wire reports