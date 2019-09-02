Kevin Hart is getting love from Hollywood
Hollywood is rallying around Kevin Hart as he recovers from a car accident this weekend.
Hart was one of three people involved in a crash in Calabasas, California, early Sunday, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN.
Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained back injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The third occupant did not suffer any substantial injuries, the report states.
The three were traveling in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Hart when Black lost control of the vehicle, according to the report, causing it to go off the road and roll down an embankment.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has starred in a few movies alongside Hart, including “Central Intelligence” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” offered his good friend some support on Instagram.
“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson wrote in caption of a photo of the two of them in a scene from “Jumanji.” “We have a lot more laughing to do together. “Love you man. Stay strong.”
Shawn Mendes finally admits to being in a ‘relationship’
After heating it up all summer with fellow singer Camila Cabello, Mendes has finally said he is in a “relationship.”
Mind you he didn’t name Cabello, but come on.
Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, have been the subject of speculation ever since they released their duet “Senorita” in June.
Both the music video and behind-the-scenes footage gave the appearance that the pair were ... close.
The young singers were spotted together throughout the summer and there were plenty of questions about their relationship status.
Taylor Swift sets new record with sixth No. 1 album ‘Lover’
Go nuts! Taylor Swift just landed her sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Lover.”
Ok, now you need to calm down.
In a single week, “Lover” netted 867,000 equivalent album units (679,000 of that were album sales) in the US, according to Billboard.
It’s the largest sales week for any album since Swift’s last 2017 release “Reputation,” Billboard said.
With “Lover” topping the charts, Swift has become the first female artist to have six different albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week, Billboard added.
The singer also made UK history, becoming the only female with four UK number one albums in a decade. “Lover” joins Swift’s previous UK number one albums “Red,” 1989” and “Reputation.
Taylor took to Twitter on Saturday to thank her fans for a whirlwind week.
“I just have to say to you guys, thank you so much for one of the best weeks of my life. I can’t thank you enough,” she said.
— From wire reports