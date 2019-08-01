Harold Prince, the man who has won more Tony awards than anyone else in history, has died
Legendary Broadway icon Harold Prince, who produced or directed some of the most famous musicals ever made, including “West Side Story” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” died after a brief illness Wednesday in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was 91.
Over his expansive career that ran nearly 70 years, Prince, best known as Hal, received 21 Tony Awards, “the most for any individual in multiple categories,” the Tony Awards said.
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom,” which opened in London in 1986 and became an international phenomenon, is the longest-running musical in Broadway history.
“Not just the prince of musicals, the crowned head who directed two of the greatest productions of my career, Evita and Phantom. This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theatre was without equal,” Webber said on Twitter Wednesday.
A$AP Rocky says he was scared during street brawl in trial testimony
American rapper A$AP Rocky testified that he was scared and acted in self-defense during a June street fight when he spoke at his assault trial in Sweden on Thursday, in a case being monitored from the courtroom by President Donald Trump’s hostage negotiator.
The artist, whose case has fueled a diplomatic quarrel after repeated interventions from Trump’s administration, made a statement and was cross-examined by prosecutors on the second day of the trial. He has pleaded not guilty to assault charges after being detained following a brawl in the Swedish capital Stockholm on June 30.
He said he was trying to download an app to hire an electric scooter when his bodyguard was approached by the alleged victim.
“Things got a little weird. We thought that the behavior of these guys was strange, it got a bit scary,” A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told a packed courtroom.
Elizabeth Taylor’s ‘Green Goddess’ Rolls-Royce is going on sale at auction
Synonymous with Hollywood glamor and style, Elizabeth Taylor’s life off-screen became as famed as her on-screen exploits. Now, the Oscar-winning star’s custom-built convertible car, nicknamed “the Green Goddess” is expected to fetch up to $2 million at a New York auction.
According to New York auction house Guernsey’s, which will host the sale next week, Taylor ordered the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Drophead following her marriage to singer Eddie Fisher.
The car was painted a unique shade of “smoke green” at her request — a shade to match the green wedding dress she wore to marry Fisher.
Bids start at $400,000.
— From wire reports