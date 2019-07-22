Tom Hanks shines as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer
Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
In the teaser, schoolchildren sing to Rogers on the subway and we see Tom Hanks dressed as the children’s television host on the set of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
The film is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by Tom Junod, about the effect Rogers’ optimistic kindness had on millions of people — and the initially skeptical journalist himself.
Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) directs the film.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.
Rogers died in 2003.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is slated to release in November 2019.
Beth Chapman’s final reality series will air in September
Beth Chapman’s final battle with cancer will be documented on a reality show she was excited to share with the world.
WGN America announced Monday that “Dog’s Most Wanted” will premiere September 4 at 9 p.m.
In this new series, Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife, the late Beth Chapman, work with a team of bounty hunters called “The Dirty Dozen.”
“Together they will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of Dog’s Most Wanted fugitives,” according to a press release about the series. “In their personal lives, the series tackles the family’s most difficult fight as their beloved matriarch Beth Chapman bravely fights — and tragically loses — her battle with cancer.”
Beth Chapman died last month in a Honolulu hospital. She was 51.
Sweden drops investigation into alleged victim in A$AP Rocky brawl
An investigation into the Swedish man allegedly involved in a brawl with rapper A$AP Rocky has been dropped, the man’s lawyer, Magnus Stromberg, told CNN on Monday.
Stromberg said he had received written confirmation of this from the prosecutor, and while his client is relieved this was not unexpected. “He has been the subject of an assault, but he has not committed a crime,” Stromberg said.
A$AP Rocky was detained on July 3 and is preparing to start his third week behind bars accused of assault after his alleged involvement in the incident in Stockholm on June 30. The rapper’s lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, says he was defending himself after being assaulted and that his client is innocent.
And, while Trump has offered to personally vouch for the 30-year-old rapper’s bail, the bail system does not exist in Sweden.
It will be up to the prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, to decide by 4 a.m. Thursday whether A$AP Rocky should be released, charged or kept in custody for longer.
