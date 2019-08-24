Rocker Eddie Money announces he has esophageal cancer
Eddie Money announced Saturday he has stage 4 esophageal cancer in a preview clip of his reality show “Real Money.”
“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer,” the 70-year-old Money said. He was diagnosed last fall while taping the second season of his show, according to AXS TV where the show airs.
Money said the diagnosis hit him hard, but he didn’t want to hide it.
“It’s not honest, I wanna be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the 50s and 60s,” he said.
“Am I gonna live a long time? Who knows, it’s in God’s hands,” Money said. “But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”
The actual episode is scheduled to air Sept. 12 at 9:30 p.m. on AXS TV. Money’s career as a rock star spans 40 years, AXS said. He’s best known for the hits “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On.”
Actor Kit Harington confirmed for role in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’
Kit Harington has been confirmed for a role in Marvel’s “The Eternals,” bringing the “Game of Thrones” star into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The announcement came at D23 Expo, the biennial convention devoted to all things Disney. The event for the Walt Disney Studios also included footage of the upcoming sequel “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as “The Black Widow” and “Frozen II,” among other eagerly anticipated films.
Harington will play Dane Whitman, aka the heroic Black Knight, in the movie. That’s not one of the characters known as the Eternals in the comics, which were created by Jack Kirby.
Jonas Brothers concert cuts short, leaving Toronto fans confused
The Jonas Brothers left thousands of their Toronto fans feeling cheated after ending their Friday concert early due to “an unforeseen technical difficulty.”
The band was playing at Scotiabank Arena as part of their #HappinessBeginsTour when the concert was suddenly cut short, without any explanation from the stage.
The band, however, posted a hasty message to Twitter.
“Toronto, we’re so sorry we didn’t get to play our last two songs. Unfortunately there was an unforeseen technical difficulty and our production team advised we end the show. Thank you all for coming out tonight! We love you all so much!” the band tweeted.
Flustered fans flocked to Twitter in confusion and it’s safe to say they were not happy.
— From wire reports