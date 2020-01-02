Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died three years after he was found liable for her death.
Gordon’s attorney, Joe Habachy, confirmed his death to CNN but did not provide details on the cause. He was 30.
“My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died ... while I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Habachy said in a statement Wednesday.
Gordon was taken in by Whitney Houston when he was 12 years old and raised alongside the singer’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.
Ricki Lake reveals she’s been struggling with the ‘quiet hell’ of hair loss for 30 years
Ricki Lake posted a photo of herself on New Year’s Day with a very closely-cropped haircut and shared a deeply personal story.
Lake said she even has felt suicidal at times and that no one, not even her therapists, knew the “level of deep pain and trauma.”
The response to her post was overwhelming, with more than 29,000 likes on Instagram and hundreds of comments from supporters and people sharing their own experiences with hair loss.
Lamar Odom pawned his championship rings, expected to sell at auction for $100,000Lamar Odom pawned his NBA championship rings and now they’re headed to auction where they can be yours for an estimated total of $100,000.
The two rings are from the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back NBA Championship seasons of 2009 and 2010, according to Heritage Auctions, which puts an estimated value on them of $50,000 each.
Odom parted with the rings while he was experiencing issues with his wife at the time, Khloe Kardashian. Odom and Kardashian were divorced in 2016.
— From wire reports