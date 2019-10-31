Taylor Swift will be named Artist of the Decade at the AMAs
Taylor Swift is set to receive the Artist of the Decade trophy at this year’s American Music Awards.
The only other artist who has ever received the prestigious award is Garth Brooks, who was awarded it in 2000.
Swift has previously won the Artist of the Year trophy four times and has been nominated again in that category this year.
The “Lover” singer already has 23 AMAs at home, making her the top AMA winner of this decade. She’s also scooped up more AMA trophies than any female artist in history.
“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable, and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Dick Clark Productions executive Mark Bracco said in a statement.
Former Banksy photographer reveals images said to be of artist ‘in action’
Banksy’s former agent and photographer has published images alleged to be of the mysterious artist at work — without ever revealing his face.
Steve Lazarides, who worked closely with the street artist for more than a decade, has released the images ahead of the December publication of his book “Banksy Captured.”
The self-published 250-page book, priced at $32, will include many previously unseen images that give the public a rare glimpse into Banksy’s formative years.
Some of these are “in action images of the artist,” according to a press release sent to CNN.
None of the photographs unveiled so far show the face of Banksy, whose identity has remained a secret throughout his career.
In a statement, Steve Lazarides said: “I worked with him for 11 glorious years, during which time we broke every rule in the rule book along with a fair few laws.”
Kevin Hart trolled ‘The Rock’ for Halloween
Kevin Hart thinks he nailed Halloween.
The actor, who is recovering from an auto accident in September, dressed up as his BFF and frequent co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But he didn’t do just any look.
Hart donned the now famous 90s look of Johnson in a black turtleneck, gold chain, jeans and a fanny pack.
Hart also posted a video of him showing up at Johnson’s house in the outfit to trick or treat.
“I killed it with my Halloween costume this year...,” he wrote in the caption. “@therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me.”
In the video, Johnson gets his own back, taunting Hart that he won’t give the diminutive star the king-sized candy bars.
“Here’s what you get,” Johnson told Hart. “It’s bite-sized. Tiny, mini, like you.”
— From wire reports