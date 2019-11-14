Pink taking a break to focus on family
Pink has been working pretty hard, and it sounds like she will be taking a step back in 2020.
Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet, the singer was joined by her husband, Carey Hart, and their kids Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2.
Pink was there to perform her song “Love Me Anyway” with country star Chris Stapleton, and she talked about how hectic things have been.
“We did two and a half years of [music] and Willow’s back in school now, Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon,” Pink said. “It’s kind of the year of the family.”
The star also praised her husband, with whom she will celebrate 14 years of marriage in January.
“Carey has a lot going on as well,” she said of Hart, who went from being a professional motocross competitor to racing off-road trucks. “He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”
Alicia Keys to host Grammys again in 2020
Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammy Awards again next year.
Her 2020 return for the 62nd Annual Grammys puts her in rare company after she became the first woman to host the Awards in 14 years. Before that, the last woman was Queen Latifah in 2005.
“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys told Billboard in a statement. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”
Next year’s awards will take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Dwayne Johnson announces release date for ‘Black Adam’ superhero film
Can you smell what Dwayne Johnson is cooking for 2021? It’s a “Black Adam” standalone film.
Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release date for his forthcoming DC superhero film will be Dec. 22, 2021.
In his note, Johnson said he always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, and, in particular, loved Superman.
“But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority,” he wrote. “Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart — I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid — my superhero dreams have come true.”
According to Johnson, who will next star in the sequel to “Jumanji,” out in December, Black Adam is “blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line.”
— From wire reports
“He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way. Truth and justice — the BLACK ADAM way,” he wrote. “This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”
The character was created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, who is played by Zachary Levi in the DC Extended Universe.