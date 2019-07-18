Guy behind ‘Area 51’ Facebook event terrified of what he’s created
It’s all fun and games until you accidentally incite a giant mob to raid a top-secret military base.
The internet has been buzzing with excitement about a Facebook event entitled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” with 1.6 million people having clicked “Going” and another 1.2 million have indicating they’re “Interested” on the event page.
On June 27, Matty Roberts, who lives in California, created the Facebook page as a joke, not realizing that millions would rally behind his battle cry to “see them aliens” at the Air Force facility in Nevada.
“I waited for like three days and there were like 40 people and then it just completely took off out of nowhere,” he told CNN affiliate KLAS-TV. “It was pretty wild.”
Dentist creates Augmented-Reality toothbrush to help kids brush their teeth better
A San Diego dentist is giving parents a new tool to win the battle over brushing.
Dr. Kami Hoss recently released a singing toothbrush that pairs with augmented reality technology.
“We gotta come up with brushes that are really fun and educate in a fun way,” says Dr. Hoss.
The brush plays a song for two minutes, which is the amount of time dentists recommend for brushing teeth.
While the song plays, kids can use an app to watch augmented reality characters come to life on their phones.
The characters “pop out” of a sticker placed on the bathroom mirror and teach kids how to brush properly. Hoss says this is the first toothbrush to use AR.
“It’s Pixar quality,” says Dr. Hoss of the animation. “We spent years developing this to make sure it’s beautiful.”
According to the CDC, around 20% of kindergarteners have some form of tooth decay. Studies show that children brush their teeth 73% longer when listening to music.
Steph Curry defends wife after she was made fun of for dancing
Ayesha Curry, cook, author, restauranteur and wife of NBA star Steph Curry, recently opened her fourth restaurant, International Smoke in Del Mar, California.
And when you open your fourth restaurant, you’re entitled to to a little dancing.
However, a video of Curry doing the Milly Rock at her opening brought the internet trolls out of the woodwork, who mocked her mercilessly for her (clearly casual) moves.
You really think Steph Curry was going to stand for that?
The three-time NBA champion set people straight in his Instagram story Wednesday.
“Slow news day today I see. Just make sure you send me video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening,” he said, as his wife laughed beside him. “Because we going to keep Milly Rocking until it happens.”
