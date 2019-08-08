Willie Nelson to resume tour in September after canceling shows due to breathing problem
After canceling upcoming concerts over over a health issue, Willie Nelson now plans to resume his tour.
The country star had announced on Wednesday that he needed to cancel his tour, citing a breathing problem.
In a subsequent post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, it was announced that Nelson was now resting and feeling better. He will resume his tour on Sept. 6 in New Hampshire.
In addition to resuming his tour, Nelson will continue plans to perform at the Farm Aid concert Sept. 21 with Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Bonnie Raitt, his publicist told Rolling Stone.
Fans flock to Abbey Road on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ classic photo
On Aug. 8, 1969, the Beatles staged a photo shoot for the cover of “Abbey Road,” the last album the band recorded as a group (even though it was released before “Let It Be”). To mark the 50th anniversary on Thursday, hundreds of fans flocked to Abbey Road Studios in St. John’s Wood in London and its famous street crossing. Lookalikes were photographed recreating the album’s cover.
The cover of “Abbey Road” is one of the most iconic in music history, and the crosswalk has become a tourist attraction. Diehard fans make pilgrimages there every year in an attempt to recreate the image of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr walking across.
McCartney was absent this time, but last year, a few weeks before the 49th anniversary of the album’s release, he famously crossed that road and posed walking to Abbey Road Studios for an intimate performance for fans.
Andrew Yang qualifies for September debates with new Iowa poll
Businessman Andrew Yang notched his fourth qualifying poll on Thursday, meaning he has now met the threshold to participate in the third Democratic primary debate in September.
In order to make the stage in September, candidates must receive 2% or more in at least 4 separate polls released between June 28 and August 28 and conducted by approved pollsters. Candidates must also receive donations from at least 130,000 individual donors distributed across multiple states.
Nine candidates have now met the qualification for the September debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Yang.
Eleven Democrats have said they received contributions from at least 130,000 individuals, coming from at least 400 unique donors in 20 or more states.
— From wire reports