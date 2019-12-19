Young boy’s letter to Santa leads postal worker to family in need
Melissa Stinsman makes sure all the letters with children’s Christmas lists get from the Bloomsburg post office to the big man up north. But she recently noticed one list included gifts that couldn’t be found in Santa’s workshop.
“He said, I’m going to star the most important things, and food and clothes for the family were the ones he starred,” Stinsman of the Bloomsburg Post Office said.
Stinsman decided to step in for Santa this time and help. But the boy didn’t leave a return address, so she didn’t know how to find him. Luckily, she works at the right place. The boy’s house is on her co-worker’s daily route.
So, she went and knocked on the door. The boy’s mother answered.
“She came out and I told her, ‘This is going to sound really strange, but I work at the post office and I would like to help your family this year.’ And we just stood and cried in the rain,” Stinsman said.
Once word began to spread around the post office, everybody wanted to pitch in. Soon, Melissa had enough donations to give this little boy more than what he asked for.
Exonerated former death row inmate just graduated college
Over the weekend, Ryan Matthews — a loving dad, husband and a “gentle giant,” as his family describes him — graduated college.
Fifteen years ago, such a joyous occasion seemed unlikely. Matthews was a death row inmate in Louisiana.
After he was exonerated and released, he set out to rebuild a life after death row.
“He used it as the fuel for him to accomplish each of his accomplishments,” his wife, Candacee Matthews says. “He’s never been angry, he’s never been bitter.”
Matthews graduated Saturday from Texas Woman’s University with a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences.
He’s still thinking about what he wants to do next — maybe financial planning, accounting or some kind of environmental work.
“It’s all something new for me,” he says. “But I welcome the challenge. I love it.”
4-year-old hailed a hero after calling 911 when her mom collapsedA four-year-old is being hailed a hero after calling 911 and saving her mother’s life.
Isla Glaser was at her home in Franklin Township, New Jersey with her mom, Haley Glaser, and three younger siblings, when Haley had a medical episode and collapsed.
Isla found her mother’s cell phone and calmly called 911.
“My mommy falled down, and she can’t talk,” Isla said to the 911 dispatcher on Dec. 6.
Once inside, the responders rushed unconscious Haley to the hospital where she spent several days with a bacterial infection. On Wednesday, the Franklin Township Police Department honored her as a hero for her fast thinking in a scary situation. She received a badge as an honorary police officer and a certificate.
“She truly saved my life,” Haley said.
— From wire reports