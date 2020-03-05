Bernie Madoff should die in prison, US government says
Bernard Madoff should not be released early from his 150-year prison sentence, even though he has terminal kidney failure, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
The 81-year-old Madoff, who orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in history, asked for compassionate release from prison last month, saying he has less than 18 months to live.
But the U.S. Attorney’s office for the southern district of New York said Madoff’s crime was “unprecedented in scope and magnitude” and is “sufficient reason” to deny Madoff’s request.
“Since his sentencing, Madoff has demonstrated a wholesale lack of understanding of the seriousness of his crimes and a lack of compassion for his victims, underscoring that he is undeserving of compassionate release,” the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote.
Taylor Swift donates $1 million for Tennessee tornado relief
After a string of tornadoes destroyed parts of Tennessee, Taylor Swift has taken action.
Two days after posting about the disasters on Twitter, the singer donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims, spokesperson Tree Paine confirmed to CNN.
“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Swift posted on Instagram on Thursday, encouraging her fans to donate, too.
Swift joins some of country music’s biggest artists who are lending a hand to the recovery. Singer Chris Young announced that he would be donating $50,000 to the foundation, Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant donated $10,000 to relief efforts, and other top names directed their fans to various foundations and other relief efforts.
— From wire reports
