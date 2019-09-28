The food industry spends billions of dollars bombarding us every day with claims and ads. We buy foods with labels like “natural” and “gluten-free” and “high fiber” because we think these words indicate that something is good for us. But oftentimes foods are not what they seem while being disguised as health food. Below are some examples of these foods, and some better, healthier, options to choose.
Energy and Cereal Bars: They contain protein, are typically low in fat, and are sometimes made with whole grains. They are marketed extensively as healthy meal replacements, healthy snacks or the perfect pre-workout snack for athletes.
Why They’re Not Healthy: While they are marketed as healthy, they are just camouflaged candy bars. Take Luna Bars for example. They have enticing names such as “Oatmeal Raisin Cookie” and “Key Lime Pie.” Each one has about 200 calories and more than 10 grams of sugar. So, while yes, they do have more protein than a typical candy bar and less sugar, for the most part they are just added calories and won’t fill you up. And on top of that, all these “health bars” have the same additives found in other candy bars. Shared ingredients in a Snickers and a typical protein bar for example include sugar, corn syrup, soy lecithin and artificial flavor.
Better Options: If you have a sweet tooth because you’re really craving a candy bar, my advice is grabbing a few pieces of dark chocolate and moving on. If you’re eating it because you need a quick pre- or post-workout snack, try almonds and dried fruit, yogurt with fruit mixed in or on the side, or a banana and glass of almond milk.
Diet Soft Drinks: It’s calorie and sugar free! We can drink as much as we want and add 0 calories to our total daily intake, and diabetics can drink it with no impact on their blood sugar. It’s marketed as a product with all the taste of regular soda, but none of the guilt.
Why They’re Not Healthy: Despite being calorie free, diet drinks aren’t necessarily healthier options, at least according to the research. In one study, consumption of soda, including diet sodas, was associated with significantly higher stroke risk in men and women, and another study found that drinking more than two sodas per day doubled the risk for kidney function decline in women. In addition, research at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio found that those who drank diet drinks saw their waist circumference increase. This may be because the artificial sweeteners in diet soda make you crave sugar, which means you may be adding sugar to your diet in other ways. Research has shown high intake of fructose and artificial sweeteners changes the bacteria in your gut that are responsible for signaling that you are full and influencing metabolism. In the end, diet soda is made from carbonated water, caramel coloring (made from heated cane sugar), aspartame (an artificial sweetener), potassium benzoate (a substance that, when combined with vitamin C and sodium, can form benzene, a carcinogen) and caffeine.
Healthier Choices: The best thing you can drink is water. If you need a caffeine boost, drink a cup of coffee. A bunch of new research has indicated there are benefits to drinking coffee. And if you need a little flavor boost, try more natural options like coconut or seltzer waters or fruit infused waters like Hint that contain no sugar or artificial sweeteners.
Granola: Three main ingredients in granola are oats, fruit, and nuts — all healthy foods. And it’s always marketed as a “health food.” Usually the boxes contain pictures of hikers and active people, and you can usually find most granola in the “health foods” section of your grocery store.
Why It’s Not Healthy: Granola, like energy bars, is camouflaged candy. The other main ingredients in granola are oil, butter, and sugar. In the end, it is basically oats, dried fruit (sugar), nuts (fat), oil (more fat), brown sugar, and honey (more and more sugar) mixed together and baked to deliciousness. One cup of the stuff is 600 calories, 30 grams of fat and more than 60 grams of carbs. So, it’s high in calories, not super filling, and way too easy to overeat.
Healthier Choices: If you’re looking for a good addition to your plain yogurt, try whole raspberries and lightly salted almonds. And if you need a good portable snack or treat, try a homemade mix of almonds, dried fruit, and maybe a few dark chocolate chips, or a piece of fruit with nuts.
Remember, just because the label says it’s good for you doesn’t mean that it is. Learn to read beyond the marketing hype.