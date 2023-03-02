ALBANY – Three Phoebe Cancer Center physicians were recognized recently  for their contributions to the advancement of cancer care in Georgia. Drs. Chirag Jani, Adam Jones, and Troy Kimsey were named as “Today’s Innovators” in cancer care by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.

“This is quite an honor for Phoebe," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. "I could not think of more deserving individuals to receive this recognition. They are leaders in the community and are dedicated to ensuring our patients have access to the highest quality of care and clinical trials in southwest Georgia."

Tags