...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 10 PM EST
/9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Members of the Phoebe Cancer Center gather at Georgia CORE's 20th anniversary event in Atlanta on Feb. 18. Honored at the event were, from left, Dr. Chirag Jani with Ami, Lori Nurmi, Keisa Mansfield, Ursula Mathis and Dr. Troy Kimsey and wife, Bethany.
ALBANY – Three Phoebe Cancer Center physicians were recognized recently for their contributions to the advancement of cancer care in Georgia. Drs. Chirag Jani, Adam Jones, and Troy Kimsey were named as “Today’s Innovators” in cancer care by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.
“This is quite an honor for Phoebe," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. "I could not think of more deserving individuals to receive this recognition. They are leaders in the community and are dedicated to ensuring our patients have access to the highest quality of care and clinical trials in southwest Georgia."
Jani, a hematologist and oncologist, joined the Phoebe Cancer Center team in 2003. He is the medical director of Hematology and Oncology, and the chief of staff for the Cancer Center. He said he strongly believes in value-based medicine and providing medical care to patients and families as a whole unit. Jani is actively engaged in clinical research at state and national levels.
Jones is a radiation oncologist with Radiation Oncology Associates at the Phoebe Cancer Center. While an advocate for all health screenings, he is the leading physician advocate for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Lung Watch Cancer Screening Program and chair of the Georgia Lung Cancer Roundtable. He has published works on various topics in peer-reviewed journals and mentored medical students in their clinical research endeavors. He values teaching students, cancer outcome research and translational research.
With more than 20 years of surgical experience, Kimsey is a surgical oncologist and the Medical Director of Oncology at the Phoebe Cancer Center. Through his expertise, experience and leadership, Kimsey is committed to ensuring cancer patients in southwest Georgia have access to life-saving care and different treatment options, including clinical trials.
“Each have embraced the original vision of collaboration and advancement throughout the state’s cancer ecosystem and are working today to continue to enhance cancer research and exceptional care for all Georgians,” Lynn Durham, the president and CEO of Georgia CORE, said.
All three doctors were honored at Georgia CORE’s 20th anniversary event, “A Toast to the Trailblazers,” on Feb. 18 in Atlanta. Additionally, Dr. Jim Hotz, an internal medicine physician with Albany Area Primary Health Care and a Phoebe Cancer Center community partner, was recognized at the event as a Georgia CORE Cancer Care Trailblazer for his passionate work to enhance cancer screenings for Georgia's underserved populations.
“It is quite an honor for Phoebe and Dr. Hotz to be recognized," Kimsey said. "The work being done in this region and the role we have in oncology on a state level is a testament to our commitment to cancer patients."
For two decades, Georgia CORE, a statewide nonprofit organization, has grown the number of cancer clinical trials, increased research, and promoted education and early detection to improve the cancer care offered in Georgia. Georgia CORE leverages partnerships and innovation to address disparities in cancer care in rural, urban, and suburban communities across the state.
