ALBANY – During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will offer 100 free 3-D mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured for their annual screening at the Carlton Breast Health Center.
The 3-D procedure and experience are nearly identical to a routine mammogram, except the tomosynthesis machine moves around the breast versus staying still with a regular mammogram. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are taken at different angles. The 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and describe individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.
Tomosynthesis technology has a 40% higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2-D mammography alone and provides up to a 40% reduction in false positive recalls. The new system also offers exceptionally sharp images and patient friendly design for comfort.
The free 3-D mammograms will be provided to the first 100 eligible women who make appointments at the Carlton Breast Health Center. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
-- Not had a mammogram in the last 12 months;
-- Age 40 or older;
-- Not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately);
-- Uninsured;
-- Not pregnant
-- Live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth;
-- Must have a referring physician.
Potential participants should note that this event is only for initial mammogram screening and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.
Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women. For 2022, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 287,850 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,250 people will lose their battle with the disease.
To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Wednesday.
