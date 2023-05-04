Condition report for new COVID-19 hospital cases in the Albany: 'stable'

In 2021, Phoebe’s hospitals generated more than $1.8 billion in revenue for the local and state economy, according to a recently-released report by the Georgia Hospital Association, the state’s largest hospital trade association. Phoebe President/CEO Scott Steiner said current construction projects at Phoebe in Albany will lead to continued economic growth.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – In addition to enhancing the health and well-being of the communities it serves, Phoebe Putney Health System continues to have a tremendous, positive economic impact.

In 2021, Phoebe’s hospitals generated more than $1.8 billion in revenue for the local and state economy, according to a recently-released report by the Georgia Hospital Association, the state’s largest hospital trade association. During the same period, the Phoebe’s hospitals supported 8,350 full-time jobs in addition to the thousands of people who work at the hospitals. Those numbers do not take into account the additional impact of Phoebe’s outpatient clinics and other ancillary services.

