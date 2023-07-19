Jul 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Braves third baseman Austin Riley celebrates with teammates Tuesday after a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Truist Park.
ATLANTA — Bryce Elder earned his 2023 All-Star selection, and he is a major reason why the Braves own baseball’s best record. But a second straight ugly start for him strengthens the argument that acquiring a starting pitcher is Atlanta’s most significant Trade Deadline need.
Even before Elder was chased during the third inning of a 16-13 loss to the D-backs on Tuesday night, there were concerns about the back end of the Braves’ rotation. Those concerns grew as his rocky outing squandered Austin Riley’s two-homer performance and Atlanta’s latest five-run first inning.