ATLANTA -- Gray Television Inc. announced Thursday financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020. Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus on economic activity, Gray's strong political revenues, prudent cost management, strategic sales initiatives and training, and focused management at every level during the last three quarters of 2020, and especially the fourth quarter of 2020, resulted in record operating results for the fourth quarter and the full year. Key financial results included:
-- Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $792 million, an increase of $213 million, or 37%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary components of revenue were combined local and national broadcast advertising revenue of $284 million, political advertising revenue of $245 million and retransmission revenue of $217 million.
-- Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $211 million, or $2.22 per fully diluted share, increasing $130 million, or 160% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
-- Broadcast cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020, was $424 million increasing $195 million, or 85%, from the fourth quarter of 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Gray's combined local and national broadcast revenue, excluding political revenue, decreased by approximately 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, much of which can be attributed to historically strong political displacement in a large number of markets. In light of returning advertiser demand, the year-over-year declines in total core revenue continued their improvement through the fourth quarter of 2020 as follows: October declined 22%, largely impacted by political displacement, November declined less than 1% and December declined by 2%.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, Gray repurchased 972,706 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.44 per share, including commissions, for a total cost of approximately $16 million. During 2020, the company repurchased 5.5 million shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $13.80 per share, including commissions, for a total cost of $75 million. Gray has not repurchased any shares since the close of the fourth quarter. Currently, the company has 88,223,962 common shares and 7,214,838 Class A common shares outstanding. Gray's total capacity under its share repurchase programs is currently $204 million.
On Feb. 1, Gray announced an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Quincy Media Inc. for $925 million in cash. Upon completion, and net of divestitures required to meet regulatory requirements, the company will own television stations serving 102 television markets that collectively reach more than 25% of U.S. television households, including No. 1-ranked television stations in 77 markets and the first- and/or second-ranked television station in 93 markets according to Comscore’s average all-day ratings for calendar year 2020. This transaction is expected to close following receipt of regulatory and other approvals in the second or third quarter of 2021.
