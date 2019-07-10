SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The sudden closure of a bridal boutique in Shelby Township has left possibly hundreds of women scrambling before their big day.
A vague sign posted on the door of Bella Rose Bridal Boutique went up Tuesday according to several patrons.
It reads: “Due to an emergency out of our control, we are unable to conduct business as usual. It’s our hope to be back soon.”
Bridal shops across metro Detroit have stepped up to help brides and bridesmaids reorder their dresses. In fact, Bombshell Bridal Boutique in St. Clair Shores told 7 Action News they’re getting about 20 calls an hour. Bombshell Bridal estimates there are over 250 bridesmaids who have paid for their dresses and haven’t received them and about 150 brides.
In most cases, the brides and bridesmaids can reorder their dresses if there is still time, but will have to pay again. There is a GoFundMe set up to help brides and bridesmaids offset the costs.
The sign does little to ease the stress of several brides and bridesmaids, who told Action News they’ve ordered their dresses and don’t have them.
“We’re just very frustrated,” said Lauren Watson, a Maid of Honor. “Why aren’t we getting them?”
Watson and her fellow bridesmaids each paid around $180 for dresses at Bella Rose Bridal to wear to a September wedding.
“We ordered them in November,” said Carolyn Watson, the bride. “It’s been nine months now, eight months now and we have not got our dresses and today I was told that that store is now closed and we would not be reimbursed for our money.”
Action News attempted to contact Bella Rose, which has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. So far, there has been no answer.
The women without dresses haven’t gotten an answer yet, either. They said the seamstress and co-owner they were speaking with stopped returning their messages.
In the store front, there’s still a list of upcoming weddings.
These women are now hoping another boutique can get them the same style they ordered form Bella Rose in time for the wedding.
In terms of making this right, the customers said there’s really only one thing they want – and that’s a refund.