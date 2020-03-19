Protecting US food supplies and more: $45.8B White House spending request
As images of empty grocery shelves prompt panic among Americans, a $45.8 billion budget request from the White House to Congress reveals the federal government is preparing to take steps to ensure the food supply chain remains intact and medical equipment inventories are replenished as the coronavirus pandemic grows.
The 118-page request shows how much additional money the Trump administration thinks it will need across all federal agencies that have been tapped to assist with the Covid-19 response.
The request also provides early clues that reveal potential vulnerabilities for food shortages, even as national manufacturers, producers and government officials have said there is no shortage of household supplies across the country.
Here’s what’s in the request.
Farming community
The spending request includes $33 million to ensure food safety inspections, which will keep the food supply chain running without interruption. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to use the money to hire temporary staff, relocate staff and pay overtime if needed, so that if there is an increased demand on certain foods, the department can still ensure that it’s safe.
The USDA is also asking for funding and policy changes to make loans more accessible to farmers during coronavirus and to give farmers more time to repay certain loans from the agency.
Fighting coronavirus
The supplemental funding request asks for billions of dollars more to help the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combat coronavirus.
The administration wants to provide nearly $5.3 billion to, among other things, support the development and manufacturing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, as well as to buy supplies for the Strategic National Stockpile and to bolster emergency medical management and field operations and pandemic forecasting.
Caring for veterans
The administration wants to funnel another $16.6 billion to the Department of Veterans Affairs, with the vast bulk of the money going to cover the cost of treatment, testing, personal protective equipment, and the temporary conversion and expansion of intensive care units.
More than $2 billion would support treatment provided in the community, assuming that only 20% of needed care will happen there because community hospitals are at or near capacity.
Additional funding to help other agencies
The Department of Housing and Urban Development requested $400 million in additional funding for more homeless assistance grants to support “unsheltered homeless persons and address increased needs of homeless shelters,” the proposal states.
The Internal Revenue Service requested $241 million to assist taxpayers with the extended due date for federal income tax payments, which was moved from April 15 to July 15.
The proposal also asked for $50 million for the National Science Foundation to direct towards coronavirus pandemic research and $74 million to the Peace Corps to bring over 6,000 volunteers and 177 permanent staff home from their posts around the world.
The Office of Management and Budget asked for an additional $3 billion from Congress to go into an “unanticipated needs” fund so that OMB does not need to ask for additional funding when more issues come up at a specific agency. This fund would allow OMB’s director to “transfer funds to federal departments and agencies to cover unanticipated costs associated with mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 virus,” the proposal states.
